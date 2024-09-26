Federal judge authorizes USD600M settlement between Norfolk Southern railroad, residents

(MENAFN) A judge has approved a USD600 million class-action settlement between Norfolk Southern railroad and residents affected by last year's derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Judge Benita Pearson finalized the deal after a hearing that revealed significant support from residents, with about 55,000 claims filed and only 370 households and 47 businesses opting out.



While the settlement is seen as a positive outcome by many, some residents raised concerns that the compensation might not be sufficient to cover potential health impacts from the derailment. Objectors criticized the speed of the settlement process and expressed frustration over the lack of transparency regarding health risks, particularly after receiving mixed messages from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and attorneys regarding test results and potential health issues.



Residents have reported various unexplained health problems since the incident and have sought clarity on the long-term health implications. Some were particularly upset by a toxicologist's reassurances at a town meeting, which they felt dismissed their legitimate concerns about health risks, including cancer.



Jami Wallace, a resident who spoke out, alleged that attorneys pressured community members into accepting the settlement, suggesting they wouldn't receive any compensation otherwise. The judge's approval now allows for prompt distribution of payments, with initial checks expected to be mailed out before the end of the year. However, any assistance previously received from Norfolk Southern will be deducted from these final payments, meaning those who had to relocate may not receive any additional compensation.

