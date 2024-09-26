HIGHGATE PORTUGAL ANNOUNCES REBRANDING OF FOUR PROPERTIES IN ALGARVE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALGARVE, Portugal, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highgate , an industry-leading hotel management, investment, technology, and development company, today announced the rebranding of four of its managed portfolio assets in Algarve, Portugal under the Marriott International umbrella. Each located within the Salgados Beach resort destination, the newly rebranded and co-located Westin Salgados Beach Resort, Algarve; The Residences at The Westin Salgados Beach Resort, Algarve; Algarve Marriott Salgados Resort & Center; and Marriott Residences Salgados Resort, Algarve, will be the first Highgate managed properties in Portugal to join Marriott International's portfolio.

As part of the rebranding, the four properties will align with the respective brand standards of Westin and Marriott Hotels to enhance guest experiences and service excellence. Highgate Portugal is also overseeing comprehensive redesigns of each property's public spaces, guest accommodations, and food and beverage outlets to offer modern and elevated aesthetics. Renovations are set to begin in late 2024 for targeted reopenings of all four properties in 2025.

"We are delighted to breathe new life into four of our revered resorts and residences through rebrandings and extensive renovations," said Alexandre Solleiro, CEO of Highgate Portugal. "By bringing the esteemed Marriott Hotels and Westin brands into our European portfolio, we are confident that we will be able to deliver refreshed and enhanced hospitality experiences for our guests and residents."

"With its history and culture, gastronomic experiences and natural landscapes, Portugal continues to be a sought-after destination to travel to and live in," said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa. "We look forward to working with Highgate to further strengthen our portfolio in Algarve with these new hotel and residential experiences under the Westin and Marriott Hotels brands"



The Westin Salgados Beach Resort, Algarve will offer a premium beachside resort featuring 95 well-appointed rooms and suites as well as 42 residences. The resort will cater to couples and families alike with direct beach access, six outdoor pools, close proximity to the renowned 18-hole Salgados Golf Course, Westin Kids Club, and signature Westin Wellness programs including a WestinWORKOUT® fitness studio, Heavenly® Spa, and RunWESTINTM running routes.

The Residences at the Westin Salgados Beach Resort, which range from one to three bedrooms, will offer the opportunity for beachfront living in a resort setting and are available for private purchase.

The Algarve Marriott Salgados Golf Resort & Conference Center is the largest conference center in Algarve, featuring panoramic beach and golf course views and 228 rooms and suites as well as conference and event facilities with flexible meeting spaces and a 1,598-seat auditorium. The resort also aims to offer premium amenities including four outdoor pools, fully-equipped spa facilities with a heated pool, jacuzzi, and a variety of treatment rooms.



The Salgados Beach resort complex will also be home to the Marriott Residences Salgados Resort with 192 residences, which are situated besides the golf course and walking distance to the beach.

The family-friendly residences, which are available for private sale, range from Junior Suites to three-bedroom suites. Enhanced amenities for residence guests include a number of sports facilities such as an outdoor gym, volleyball, tennis, and football courts as well as 10 outdoor pools and a Kids Club with a playground, mini golf, and other family-friendly entertainment.

Highgate, the global hotel management, investment, technology, and development company, has expanded its footprint in Europe through the creation of Highgate Portugal with a portfolio of 17 hotels and three golf courses spread across the Algarve, Lisbon, Sesimbra and Porto regions. The portfolio includes hotels operating under the Marriott International, Hilton and IHG brands, as well as several notable independent hotels.

