Groundbreaking Ceremony In India: Feintool Celebrates Construction Start In Pune

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The start of the in India marks the beginning of a further chapter in Feintool's history in a promising economic region. Feintool's production in the Pune metropolitan region is expected to start in summer 2025.

“Feintool System Parts India” consolidates Feintool's strategic position as an important supplier of high-precision parts in Asian automotive production with its first Indian production site.

With an initial of CHF 15 million, the company is moving closer to long-standing customers who are already producing in the region and is, furthermore, reducing the CO2 footprint thanks to significantly shorter delivery routes.

“With our new production site in Pune, we are continuing Feintool's success story in Asia. I am particularly pleased to be building on long-term customer relationships in India and start producing high-precision components for the automotive sector as soon as the site is operational.”

Marcel Pernici, President Feintool Asia

Feintool plant in Pune is expected to start producing high-precision components, such as seat adjusters for various major automotive manufacturers, as of summer 2025. Feintool is the global market leader for these fineblanked parts. In the future, the new site will also enable Feintool to produce further high-precision steel components geared towards battery and hydrogen-powered mobility, industry and renewable energies.

“The ground-breaking ceremony in Pune integrates seamlessly into our expansion plans in India. Alongside the construction of the new plant, we are recruiting specialists and will train them in Feintool technologies. I am very confident that Feintool will be operating successfully in India very soon, and offer our customers the added value that they have been accustomed to internationally for decades.”

Tobias Gries, Managing Director Feintool India

About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for green energy generation, storage, and usage.

Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 18 production sites in Europe, USA, China, Japan and India with 3,200 employees and 85 vocational trainees. Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

