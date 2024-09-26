(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amoxicillin Global Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The amoxicillin market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $4.58 billion in 2023 to $4.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The amoxicillin market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

The growth observed in the historical period can be credited to enhanced knowledge of antibiotics, accelerated research activities and developments, increased occurrences of cardiovascular diseases, rising demand for amoxicillin in treating urinary tract infections, and a growing elderly population.

The growth in the forecast period is driven by factors such as increasing incidence of impaired renal function, higher prevalence of lower respiratory infections, rising cases of skin infections, growing occurrences of lower respiratory tract infections, and increasing prevalence of bacterial infections. Key trends expected during this period include a surge in demand for generic amoxicillin, focus on combination therapies, interest in probiotics and immunotherapy, rising demand for antibiotics, and advancements in healthcare facilities.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the amoxicillin market in the coming years. Infectious diseases, caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, are becoming more common due to factors such as global travel, antimicrobial resistance, climate change affecting disease vectors, and higher population density. Amoxicillin is effective in treating these diseases by targeting bacterial cell wall synthesis, leading to bacterial cell death. Its broad-spectrum activity, rapid absorption, and ability to work synergistically with other antibiotics make it a versatile and effective treatment for various bacterial infections. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is fueling the growth of the amoxicillin market.

The increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to drive the growth of the amoxicillin market in the future. Healthcare expenditure refers to the total money spent on healthcare goods and services, including medical treatments, medications, hospitalizations, and preventive care, within a specific period. This expenditure reflects the overall cost of healthcare provision within a population. The rising healthcare expenditures are due to the increasing costs of advanced medical technologies, aging populations, and the prevalence of chronic diseases. Increased healthcare expenditure benefits amoxicillin by ensuring wider accessibility and availability, leading to higher prescription rates and improved patient outcomes.

Enhanced funding also supports research and development, potentially leading to better formulations and broader usage of the antibiotic. For example, in January 2024, the National Institutes of Health reported that healthcare expenditure in the US rose by 4.1% in 2022 to reach $4.5 trillion, marking a faster growth rate compared to the 3.2% increase observed in 2021. Thus, the increase in healthcare expenditure is driving the growth of the amoxicillin market.

Major companies in the amoxicillin market are developing innovative drugs, such as reformulated versions of vonoprazan tablets, to enhance the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infections and improve patient outcomes. Vonoprazan is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), a new class of acid suppressant medication.

For example, in May 2022, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, a US-based pharmaceutical company, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK (vonoprazan, amoxicillin, clarithromycin) and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK (vonoprazan, amoxicillin) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. These treatment regimens include antibiotics conveniently packaged with vonoprazan, a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), marking the first innovative acid suppressant from a new drug class approved in the U.S. in over 30 years.

North America was the largest region in the amoxicillin market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the amoxicillin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the amoxicillin market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



Pfizer Inc.



Overview



Products and Services



Strategy

Financial Performance

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Other Major And Innovative Companies



Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Torrent Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Centrient Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt Limited

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. Atman Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Amoxicillin Market Characteristics

3. Amoxicillin Market Trends And Strategies

4. Amoxicillin Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact Of High Inflation On The Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On The Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact On The Market

5. Global Amoxicillin Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Amoxicillin Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints Of The Market

5.2. Global Amoxicillin Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Amoxicillin Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Amoxicillin Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Amoxicillin Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Penicillin

Cephalosporin

Tetracycline

Macrolides Sulfonamides

6.2. Global Amoxicillin Market, Segmentation By Therapy Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Monotherapy Combinational Therapy

6.3. Global Amoxicillin Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Tablets

Capsule

Suspensions

Syrup Powder

6.4. Global Amoxicillin Market, Segmentation By Infection Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Skin Infections

Ear, Nose And Throat Infections

Stomach Infections

Lungs Infections

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Pneumonia

Bronchitis Gonorrhea

6.5. Global Amoxicillin Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics Other End-Users

7. Amoxicillin Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Amoxicillin Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Amoxicillin Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

