(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anime Global Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anime market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $26.0 billion in 2023 to $28.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The anime market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $41.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including the expansion of merchandising, the emergence of streaming and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, a growing number of OTT content streamers, an expanding fan base for anime, and increased production of TV series.

The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for sales and popularity of Japanese anime content, an increasing preference for internet-based distribution, rising usage of gaming applications, a surge in media consumption, and heightened interest in anime video games. Major trends expected during this period include the adoption of technologically advanced gadgets and products, a rising demand for VR gaming, integration of AI-driven content, a growing reliance on streaming platforms, and the adoption of digital distribution channels for content.

The anime market is expected to experience growth driven by the increasing penetration of social media. Social media platforms and applications enable users to create, share, and interact with content, as well as connect and communicate with others. This growth in social media penetration is due to its user-friendly interface, accessibility via mobile devices, diverse content offerings, networking capabilities, entertainment value, and effectiveness for marketing and advertising purposes.

Social media platforms benefit the anime market by providing a global stage for promotion, engaging with fans, fostering community development, and gathering feedback. For example, Acodez IT Solutions reported that Facebook's daily active users reached 2.08 billion in 2023, marking an increase of 96 million users compared to the previous year. Thus, the expanding presence of social media platforms is fueling growth in the anime market.

Leading companies in the anime market are responding to the growing demand for collectible figures among anime enthusiasts by introducing innovative products such as Nendoroid figurines. These figurines are small, highly detailed, and stylized in a super-deformed manner, typically around 10 cm (3.9 inches) tall.

They feature cute designs that depict characters from anime, manga, and video games in a chibi style. For instance, Good Smile Company Inc., a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in hobby products, launched a Nendoroid figurine of Hitori Gotou, a prominent character from the anime series Bocchi the Rock, in January 2023. The figurine showcases Hitori in her school uniform, complete with a guitar, and includes additional accessories such as a guitar strap, music sheet, and microphone.

In May 2024, Toho Co., Ltd., an entertainment company based in Japan, acquired Science SARU, an animation studio, for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is part of Toho's strategy to strengthen its animation business, improve animation quality, and support the ongoing growth of the anime sector. Science SARU is known for its contributions to the anime industry and its expertise in creating compelling animated content.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the anime market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anime market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the anime market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



Toei Animation Co. Ltd.



Overview



Products and Services



Strategy

Financial Performance

Sanrio Co. Ltd.

Netflix Inc.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Kodansha Ltd.

Other Major And Innovative Companies



Crunchyroll LLC

VIZ Media LLC

MADHOUSE Inc.

Production I.G Inc.

Right Stuf Inc.

Gainax Co. Ltd.

Good Smile Company Inc.

Wit Studio Inc.

Studio Ghibli Inc.

Kyoto Animation

Pierrot Co. Ltd.

Bones Inc.

A-1 Pictures

Tatsunoko Production kitsus Destiny

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Anime Market Characteristics

3. Anime Market Trends And Strategies

4. Anime Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact Of High Inflation On The Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On The Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact On The Market

5. Global Anime Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Anime Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints Of The Market

5.2. Global Anime Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Anime Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Anime Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Anime Market, Segmentation By Anime Genre, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Action And Adventure

Science Fiction (Sci-Fi) And Fantasy

Romance And Drama

Sports Other Anime Genres

6.2. Global Anime Market, Segmentation By Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Anime Creation Software Anime Creation Services

6.3. Global Anime Market, Segmentation By Publishing, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Comics And Manga Books And Novels

6.4. Global Anime Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Television (T.V.)

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising Music

7. Anime Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Anime Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Anime Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900