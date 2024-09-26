(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Franchise market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coffee franchise market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $96.6 billion in 2023 to $105.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The coffee franchise market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $152.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.
Growth during the historic period was driven by the increasing prevalence of coffee culture, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, globalization, the popularity of specialty coffee, expanding retail spaces, and growth in tourism and travel.
Anticipated growth in the forecast period is expected from emerging markets, trends in health and wellness, sustainability and ethical sourcing practices, digital marketing strategies, loyalty programs, collaborative branding initiatives, convenience-oriented consumption patterns, and on-the-go lifestyles. Key trends in this period include the integration of automation and robotics in cafes, adoption of mobile ordering and payment applications, personalized customer experiences enabled by AI, emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices, utilization of blockchain for supply chain transparency, innovative brewing methods, and the incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences in retail environments.
The growth of the coffee franchise market is expected to be driven by the increasing proliferation of coffee culture. Coffee culture encompasses the social and cultural practices surrounding the enjoyment and appreciation of coffee. This rise is fueled by the expansion of specialty coffee shops, the global reach of coffeehouse chains, growing interest in gourmet and artisanal coffee, the influence of social media, and the cultural significance of coffee as a communal beverage.
Coffee franchises play a crucial role in promoting and perpetuating coffee culture by offering consistent and convenient coffee experiences, enabling brands to expand their footprint, maintain quality standards, and meet the rising demand for specialty coffee across different locations. For example, a December 2023 report from the International Coffee Organization noted a 0.1% increase in world coffee production to 168.2 million bags during the coffee year 2022-2023, with expectations of a 5.8% growth to 178 million bags in the coffee year 2023-24, driven by higher Arabica and Robusta output. Thus, the growing prevalence of coffee culture is a significant driver of the coffee franchise market's expansion.
Leading companies in the coffee franchise sector are innovating with services such as drive-thru stores to enhance customer convenience and meet the demand for quick service. These drive-thru outlets enable customers to purchase coffee efficiently from their vehicles, saving time and offering a seamless transaction experience.
For instance, in December 2023, Arabica Ltd., a Japanese coffee chain, launched its inaugural drive-thru store in Asia at Golf Island PIK in Jakarta, Indonesia. Located at the PIK Icon roundabout, this new store is designed for easy, frictionless ordering through its innovative drive-thru concept. The store also introduces a decaffeinated coffee option to cater to patrons with caffeine sensitivities, further reinforcing its presence in Indonesia's dynamic coffee culture landscape.
In November 2023, Quench USA Inc., a US company known for designing and manufacturing filtered water coolers and ice dispensers, acquired Neighbors Coffee Co. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition was undertaken by Quench to enrich its service portfolio, particularly in coffee solutions, thereby offering commercial customers a wider range of premium point-of-use products.
This strategic initiative aligns with Quench's objective of becoming a comprehensive provider of breakroom essentials, encompassing filtered drinking water, ice, and coffee solutions. Neighbors Coffee Co., based in the US, specializes in supplying and servicing coffee solutions tailored for office environments.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the coffee franchise market in 2023. The regions covered in the coffee franchise market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the coffee franchise market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
Companies Featured
Starbucks Corporation McDonald's Corporation Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. Tim Hortons Inc. Philz Coffee Inc. Costa Limited Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. Scooter's Coffee LLC Dutch Bros Coffee LLC The Second Cup Ltd. Peet's Coffee Inc. Black Rock Coffee Bar LLC Caribou Coffee Company Inc. Gloria Jean's Coffees International Pty. Ltd. Ballard Brands LLC Nescafe Coffee Shop Caffe Nero Group Ltd. Coffee Republic Ltd. Tully's Coffee Corporation Ziggi's Coffee LLC Ellianos Coffee Company Frespresso Hospitality Pvt Ltd International Coffee And Tea LLC The Human Bean Xpresso Delight LLC
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 175
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $105.83 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $152.97 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Coffee Franchise Market Characteristics
3. Coffee Franchise Market Trends and Strategies
4. Coffee Franchise Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market
4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market
5. Global Coffee Franchise Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Coffee Franchise Market Drivers and Restraints
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints of the Market
5.2. Global Coffee Franchise Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)
5.3. Global Coffee Franchise Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)
6. Coffee Franchise Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Coffee Franchise Market, Segmentation by Cuisine, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
Lunch Brunch Coffee and Bar
6.2. Global Coffee Franchise Market, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
6.3. Global Coffee Franchise Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
Cafe Franchises Espresso Franchises
7. Coffee Franchise Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Coffee Franchise Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Coffee Franchise Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN26092024004107003653ID1108717276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.