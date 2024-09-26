EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Nordex Group expands tower portfolio for N175/6.X with hybrid tower with 200 metre hub height

26.09.2024

Hamburg, 26 September 2024. The Nordex Group is expanding its range of towers for the N175/6.X turbine with a hybrid tower with the highest hub height to date of 200 metres.

Due to the large hub height of 200 meters, the turbine's rotor with a diameter of 175 meters moves in wind currents with much higher speeds and less turbulence. This is advantageous in locations with lower wind speeds. The tower is based on the design of the Nordex hybrid tower developed in-house, which the company has already successfully tested in 2024 with two prototypes and a complete wind farm in Finland. The new 200-metre hybrid tower underlines the planned expansion of product variants for this turbine to provide developers and operators with continuous, advantageous new solutions, specially in selected markets like Germany, Finland and Sweden. The Nordex Group offers the N175/6.X turbine on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 112 metres, 142 metres and 162 metres as well as on hybrid towers with a hub height of 179 metres and in the future 200 metres.

About the Nordex Group The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

