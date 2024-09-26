EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Bond

Veganz and US DelMorgan conclude agreement to issue a hybrid equity

26.09.2024 / 08:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Veganz and US investment bank DelMorgan conclude agreement to issue a hybrid equity bond

Ludwigsfelde, 26 September 2024 - Veganz Group AG, with the support of the family office Sterling Atlantic LLC based in Santa Monica (USA), which already subscribed a €10m equity financing for Veganz Group AG a few weeks ago, has concluded an agreement to issue a hybrid equity bond with the renowned investment bank DelMorgan based in Santa Monica (USA).



Sterling Atlantic and DelMorgan, with their large network of investors, will launch a bond in the coming weeks to finance new production facilities for capacity expansion and internationalisation for the production of the innovative and unique Mililk® product range, Peas On Earth® pea meat products and OrbiFarm®.

'With this partnership, we are laying the foundation for long-term, solid financing of our ambitious growth plans and thus ensuring that our product innovations Mililk®, Peas On Earth® and OrbiFarm® can scale quickly and that we can expand our leading position in these categories,' says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG.



About Veganz Group AG Veganz (veganz) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

Media contact: Moritz Möller | ... | +49 151 65759621





26.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Veganz Group AG An den Kiefern 7 14974 Ludwigsfelde Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 2936378 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 2936378 20 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2 WKN: A3E5ED Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1995899



End of News EQS News Service