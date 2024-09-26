Issuer: Golding Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Funds/Funds

Golding continues successful buyout strategy and closes flagship“Golding Buyout 2021” at €250 million Munich, 26 September 2024 – Golding Capital Partners has announced the final closing of its Article 8 fund“Golding Buyout 2021” with capital commitments totalling €250 million. The successful continuation of the established buyout series in its fourth generation combines primaries, secondaries and co-investments and this strategy has convinced both German and international investors. In addition to numerous existing investors, Golding has brought on board new investors in the form of foundations, savings banks and family offices.





Daniel Boege, Partner and Head of Buyout at Golding, explains:“The fund portfolio is progressing very well. We're particularly proud of our existing portfolio of primary funds, which often offer exclusive access to high-quality investment opportunities. Our early launch of co-investment and secondaries programs has already yielded positive results, and we've begun to realize successful exits.”



The broadly diversified portfolio enables exclusive investments in selected small and mid-cap companies throughout Europe and the USA. The focus is on companies with growth potential in resilient target sectors such as technology, healthcare and B2B services. When selecting target funds, Golding relies entirely on experienced managers who support the growth of such companies through active value creation.



“With over two decades of successful investing in the buyout asset class, Golding has established a strong track record," said Hubertus Theile-Ochel, Managing Partner at Golding. "Our extensive partner network, superior market access, and ability to assemble attractive portfolios have been key to our success. We're particularly pleased to offer 'Golding Buyout 2021' as our first Article 8 buyout fund in terms of the EU Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation.”



Similar to its successful predecessor funds,“Golding Buyout 2021” will ultimately comprise a broadly diversified portfolio with more than 300 individual investments. The fund targets net returns of between 12% and 14%.



Golding's buyout segment currently has around €2.7 billion in assets under management. With consistent net returns in excess of 14%, Golding's strategies have consistently outperformed the original target returns and rank in the top quartile for Buyout Fund-of-Funds.

About Golding Capital Partners GmbH Golding Capital Partners GmbH is one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, focusing on the asset classes infrastructure, private credit, private equity, secondaries and impact. With a team of more than 200 professionals at its offices in Munich, Luxembourg, Milan, Tokyo and Zurich, Golding Capital Partners helps institutional and professional investors to develop their investment strategy and manages more than €14.5 billion in assets. Its roughly 230 investors include pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, family offices and ecclesiastical institutions, as well as banks, savings banks and cooperative banks. Golding became a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) in 2013 and has been a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) since 2021.

For more information Golding Capital Partners GmbH

Susanne Stolzenburg

Director, Head of Marketing & Communications

Tel. +49 (0) 89 419 997 553

... PB3C GmbH

Johannes Braun

PR Director Real Assets

Tel. +49 (0) 89 242 0865 36

...

Disclaimer An investment in the fund is reserved for professional clients within the meaning of the European Markets in Financial Investments Directive; it represents an entrepreneurial investment, which in addition to chance of income, also entails risks up to and including the total loss of invested capital. An investment decision should only be made on the basis of the key investor information required by law. You are advised that these descriptions are neither investment advice nor any other kind of advice nor an offer or a solicitation to invest in the fund, and that they do not meet the statutory requirements intended to guarantee the impartiality of financial analysis. You are further advised that past performance and forecasts are not a reliable guide to future results. We cannot guarantee that the forecasts will actually materialise. No one should take any action on the basis of the information in this document without a thorough analysis of the relevant situation and without appropriate professional advice from third-party experts.







