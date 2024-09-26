EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

tick Trading Software AG at the Singapore FinTech Festival

Düsseldorf, September 26, 2024 – tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS), a leading in securities trading, will participate in this year's Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) with a booth in the German Pavilion. This global event, taking place from November 6-8, 2024, offers a unique platform for tapping into new markets and discovering the latest trends in financial technology. The Singapore FinTech Festival is the world's largest event of its kind and a platform for knowledge and networking within the global FinTech community. Known as one of the most innovative cities in the world, Singapore is a major investment destination for AI and blockchain in the region. Participation underlines tick-TS' commitment to expanding its international presence and offering innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing demands of the financial markets. Investors and customers can get to know the company's broad portfolio of products and services in detail. “Participating in the Singapore FinTech Festival is a significant opportunity for us to broaden our horizons and expand our international networks,” said Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick Trading Software AG.”This event is the ideal platform for us to showcase our latest innovations to a wide audience, get immediate feedback from leading industry experts and gain in-depth insights into future trends.” The event also serves as a platform for connecting with existing and potential clients, as well as investors, and strengthening long-term relationships. tick Trading Software AG looks forward to cementing its role as a pioneer in the development of advanced trading technologies and continuing to make a significant contribution to the evolution of financial technology.



About tick Trading Software AG With the TradeBase Multi Exchange Platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has successfully provided its professional customers with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, its own hosting and housing infrastructure, and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations. Since 2017, tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (over-the-counter market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, Symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

