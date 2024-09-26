EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PUMA appoints Markus Neubrand as Chief Officer

26.09.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE

PUMA appoints Markus Neubrand as Chief Financial Officer

Herzogenaurach, September 26, 2024 – Sports company PUMA has appointed Markus Neubrand (48) as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Management Board, effective October 1, 2024. The contract of the current CFO Hubert Hinterseher will end by mutual agreement on December 31, 2024. Markus Neubrand most recently held the position of Chief Financial Officer at GUESS? Inc. Previously, he served as Group Chief Financial Officer for the luxury fashion brand MCM Worldwide. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer at premium fashion company HUGO BOSS for its key region Americas. At PUMA, Markus will oversee Finance, Investor Relations, Legal, IT and Business Solutions. “We are excited to welcome Markus to PUMA. He is an experienced finance executive with significant operational, financial planning and capital markets expertise. With his strong

knowledge of the industry and people-first approach, Markus is a great fit for the PUMA Family and I am excited to start working with him to write our next chapter of sustainable growth based on brand elevation,” said Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA.“I would like to thank Hubert for all of his achievements at PUMA. With his great commitment and dedication to the brand and PUMA family, he has contributed to our success over the past 20 years. I wish him all the best for his professional and personal future.” PUMA and Hubert Hinterseher have mutually agreed that he will step down as CFO on September 30, 2024, and will leave the company on December 31, 2024, after a successful and smooth transition of his duties to his successor. “I would like to thank Hubert for his efforts and contribution to the company's success,” said Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of the Supervisory Board. Starting October 1, 2024, PUMA's Management Board will consist of Arne Freundt (CEO), Markus Neubrand (CFO), Maria Valdes (CPO), and Anne-Laure Descours (CSO). Media Contact: Kerstin Neuber, Corporate Communications, ... Investor Contact: Gottfried Hoppe, Investor Relations, ... PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories.

For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about

20,000

people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

26.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: PUMA SE PUMA WAY 1 91074 Herzogenaurach Germany Phone: +49 9132 81 0 Fax: +49 9132 81 42375 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006969603 WKN: 696960 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1995911



End of News EQS News Service