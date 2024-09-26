Accomplished Genomics Leader With Extensive Expertise In Life Sciences Joins Zetta Genomics As Non-Executive Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bram GoordenCAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zetta Genomics, a leading innovator in the Genomics data space, proudly announces the appointment of Bram Goorden as Non-Executive Director to their Board. Bram is an accomplished Chief Executive Officer with over two decades of experience in the life sciences industry and joins to support the company's next phase of growth and transformation. With a rich background in scaling businesses, strategic operations, and maximising shareholder value, Bram brings a wealth of expertise that aligns with Zetta Genomics' mission.Transformational Leadership in Life SciencesBram's diverse career in the life sciences spans NCEs, in vitro diagnostics, and multi-omics SaaS and AI solutions. He has successfully led both early- and late-stage organisations, driving IPOs, global operations, and strategic alliances with industry leaders like GE Healthcare, AstraZeneca, and Roche.Proven Expertise in Global ExpansionCurrently CEO at IXICO plc, a London based precision medicine company in neurodegenerative diseases, Bram previously scaled Eagle Genomics' microbiome AI platform and helped SOPHiA Genetics achieve revenue growth leading up to a $1.1B IPO. At Foundation Medicine, he led international expansion across 60+ countries, advancing biomarker and oncology research and BioPharma development efforts.Driving Innovation and Patient-Centric PartnershipsBram is highly experienced in forming strategic partnerships that drive scientific innovation.Bram's leadership has consistently focused on improving patient outcomes, navigating regulatory challenges, and delivering transformative healthcare solutions. His efforts have led to key product launches in diverse geographies, including the US, Europe, China and Japan.Brams says ; "As genomic sequencing becomes increasingly cost-efficient, the next significant challenge is effectively managing and leveraging vast genomic data to transform healthcare. Zetta Genomics' platform plays a critical role in addressing this challenge. I am proud to bring my experience and expertise to contribute to this vital mission and advance the future of precision medicine."'We are excited to welcome Bram to the Zetta Genomics Board' says CEO and Founder Ignacio Medina, 'His vast experience in life sciences and demonstrated ability to scale organisations will be instrumental as we continue to grow and expand our global footprint.'

