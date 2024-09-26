Real Madrid's forward Mbappe faces thigh injury

(MENAFN) Real Madrid's star forward Kylian Mbappe has sustained a thigh injury, as confirmed by the club on Wednesday. In a statement released by Real Madrid's Medical Services, it was revealed that the French international has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his left leg. The club emphasized that they will closely monitor his recovery progress in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and how it may affect his availability for upcoming matches.



At just 25 years old, Mbappe joined in July on a five-year contract after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, where he had spent seven successful years. Since joining the Spanish giants, he has made a significant impact, scoring seven goals in his first nine appearances for the team. His transition to Real Madrid marks a new chapter in his career as he aims to build on his already impressive list of accomplishments.



During his time at PSG, Mbappe won six French Ligue 1 titles and played a pivotal role in the club's dominance in French football. He also experienced success with AS Monaco, where he helped the club secure the Ligue 1 title in 2017. Furthermore, Mbappe's international career has been highlighted by his instrumental role in leading the French national team to victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia, cementing his status as one of the top players in the world.



With an astonishing record of 256 goals in 308 matches for PSG, Mbappe became the all-time top scorer for the club, showcasing his remarkable talent and scoring ability. As he recovers from his thigh injury, fans and teammates alike will be eagerly awaiting his return to the pitch, hoping that he can continue to deliver the same level of performance that has made him a global superstar.

