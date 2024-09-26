Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack In Mali

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar voiced its strong condemnation of the attack that occurred in Bamako, the capital of the Republic of Mali, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's position rejecting violence, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to families of the victims, and to the and people of Mali, wishing the a speedy recovery.

