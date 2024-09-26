Emission Management Software Market Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 15.7% From 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emission Management Software Market

Rising demand for emission monitoring and efficient tracking drives the growth of the global emission management software market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global emission management software market size generated $10.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $43.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.An increase in demand for emission monitoring and the effectiveness of tracking and management capabilities drive the growth of the global emission management software market. However, high costs incurred in management and installation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, focus on the implementation of sustainability solutions presents new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 250 Pages) at:Covid-19 Scenario:1. Owing to the lockdown imposed by governments in many countries and the unavailability of the workforce, manufacturing factories in many industries were closed down partially or completely. This impacted the demand for emission management software for real-time monitoring.2. Moreover, daily operations in the energy and power sector were disrupted and the demand for monitoring carbon emissions was reduced. This affected the demand for emission management software. However, the demand is expected to rise during the post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global emission management software market based on components, industry, and region.Based on components, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributed to more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.For Report Customization:Based on industry, the manufacturing segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global emission management software market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the government sector segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global emission management software market analyzed in the research include Accenture, CA, Inc., Enviance, Carbonetworks, Greenstone Carbon Management, Foresite Systems, IBM, Hara, SAP, and Symantec.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa5933 NE Win Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975...Web:Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.