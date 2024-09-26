French-US Proposal For 21-Day Ceasefire In Lebanon
9/26/2024 4:00:19 AM
New York: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot revealed a joint proposal with the US for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon to prevent the situation from developing into a full-scale war.
"In recent days, we've worked with our American partners on a temporary ceasefire platform of 21 days to allow for negotiations," Barrot said during an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) held at the request of France.
"This platform will be made public very soon, and we are counting on both parties to accept it without delay," Barrot added.
The French Foreign Minister warned that the situation in Lebanon today threatens to reach a "point of no return," indicating that the tensions there threaten to push the region into a comprehensive conflict whose consequences cannot be predicted.
Since before the current escalation, Lebanon has been suffering from a great weakness due to the political and economic crisis, he said, pointing out if war breaks out, Lebanon will not recover from it.
The French-US proposal comes after intensive discussions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, which discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon.
Over the past few days, Lebanon has been subjected to large-scale Israeli attacks targeting various areas, villages, and towns in the south and east of the country, killing and injuring nearly 3,000 people, as well as forcing thousands to flee the targeted areas. (QNA)
