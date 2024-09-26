Qatar Attends Meeting On Draft Arab Convention On Status Of Refugees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar, represented by the of Justice and the Ministry of Interior, took part in the 11th meeting of the joint committee of experts and representatives of the ministries of justice and interior and relevant authorities in the member states to study the draft Arab on the status of refugees in the Arab countries, which was held yesterday by the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo.

Minister Plenipotentiary Dr. Maha Bakhit, Head of the Arab League Affairs Department, said the meeting will continue study of the articles of the draft Arab convention on the status of refugees in the Arab countries, in preparation for presenting the results of the study at the upcoming session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers in November. The meeting is held in implementation of the decision issued at the 39th session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers on October 16, regarding the draft Arab convention on the status of refugees in the Arab countries, Dr. Bahkit noted.