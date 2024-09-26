Qatar Hosts 30Th Meeting Of GCC Committee Of Under-Secretaries Of Post, Telecom

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar hosted 30th Meeting of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Committee for Under-Secretaries of Post and Telecommunications in Doha yesterday. The meeting is chaired by Engineer Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA).

Hosting this meeting reflects Qatar's commitment to promoting cooperation among Gulf states. This meeting aims to enhance cooperation in the fields of post and telecommunications, exchange experiences and ideas to keep pace with the rapid developments in these vital sectors, contributing to digital transformation and sustainable development in the Gulf states.

The meeting discusses ways to develop telecommunications infrastructure and improve the quality of postal services. The meeting's agenda also includes following up on decisions from previous meetings, such as roaming and restructuring of the Ministerial Committee for Digital Economy. Additionally, the meeting will explore cooperation in space technology and electronic applications, review outcomes of discussion sessions on digital topics, and formulate recommendations to strengthen cooperation among Gulf states in these vital areas.

Engineer Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of the Communications Regulatory Authority, said:“We are pleased to host this important meeting in the State of Qatar, where cooperation in postal and telecommunications fields is of critical importance in light of the rapid digital transformations and technological advances the world is witnessing today. We look forward to fruitful discussions and valuable exchange of experiences and ideas that will contribute to achieving the desired goals. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to enhance economic integration among the GCC States and to realise the shared vision of developing the telecommunications and postal sectors.”