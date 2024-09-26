BJP Slams Hemant Soren Over Remarks On RSS, Questions Siddaramaiah On Corruption

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Thursday hit out at Jharkhand Chief Hemant Soren for his comments on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), suggesting the CM should instead focus on the issue of infiltration in his state.

CM Soren had compared the RSS to "rats" on Wednesday, accusing it and the BJP of disrupting communal harmony in Jharkhand for electoral benefits.

The Jharkhand CM also pointed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's role in allegedly creating a divide between Hindu and Muslim communities in the state.

Responding to these remarks, Alok defended the RSS, stating, "RSS is not China or Pakistan that would infiltrate like rats. RSS is present everywhere in India like a lion because this is the land of the RSS."

"These people are the real rats, altering the demographic structure of the country," he told IANS.

Alok further criticised CM Soren, accusing him of neglecting the tribal population in Jharkhand.

"Hemant Soren should be ashamed that the tribal population in his state, which used to be 42 per cent, has now reduced to 28 per cent. They have converted everyone to Muslims. These people are running 'Jamaati mohallas' in Jharkhand, and the Chief Minister remains silent," Alok added.

The BJP national spokesperson also reacted to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Siddaramaiah had criticised PM Modi over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case and challenged him to engage in a direct debate on corruption.

Siddaramaiah said the Prime Minister had no moral right to speak about corruption and challenged him to choose one leader in the Karnataka BJP who was "without any stain of corruption".

Responding to this, Alok questioned Siddaramaiah's integrity, alleging that the Karnataka CM was involved in a Rs 4,000 crore land scam.

"Siddaramaiah should first explain his own actions. He took 14 plots in exchange for one and benefitted directly from the scam, with his wife as a beneficiary. The High Court has already said that the perpetrator and beneficiary cannot belong to the same family," he said.

"Instead of diverting attention, Siddaramaiah should tell us when he plans to resign or if he will follow Arvind Kejriwal's model," Alok added.