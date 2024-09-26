Gaza's authorities return container with unidentified bodies of 88 Palestinians to Israel

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Gaza's authorities returned a container holding the bodies of 88 Palestinians to Israel, citing a lack of information regarding their identities. Ismail al-Thawabteh, head of Gaza’s media office, stated that the bodies were delivered by Israel in a manner that was “arrogant and humiliating,” and he criticized the lack of coordination with Palestinian or international parties. He described the act as disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased and condemned it as an inhumane practice.



Thawabteh labeled this action a "heinous crime" that violates both international and humanitarian law, emphasizing that it was not the first instance of such treatment from the Israeli side. He urged international organizations, including the Red Cross, to assume responsibility for the situation and called on nations worldwide to exert pressure on Israel to halt what he termed "genocidal crimes" against the Palestinian people.



The context of this incident is set against the backdrop of Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has intensified following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October. According to local health authorities, nearly 41,500 people, predominantly women and children, have been killed since the escalation, with over 96,000 reported injuries. The conflict has resulted in widespread displacement and severe shortages of essential supplies, including food, clean water, and medicine, exacerbated by an ongoing blockade.



Israel is currently facing allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza, further highlighting the international concern surrounding the humanitarian crisis in the region.

