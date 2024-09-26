Appeals to reform UN structure control yearly General Assembly week

(MENAFN) Calls for reforming the international system were at the forefront of discussions during the 79th United Nations General Assembly, as world leaders and foreign ministers underscored the inadequacies of global institutions in addressing ongoing conflicts, humanitarian crises, and economic challenges. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set the stage with his opening remarks, highlighting that global inequalities are mirrored within international institutions. He pointed out that the UN Security Council was established by the victors of World War II, a time when much of Africa was still under colonial rule. Guterres emphasized the necessity of increasing African representation on the council while acknowledging the likely resistance from those who currently wield political and economic power.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan resonated with Guterres’ concerns, asserting that the UN has become increasingly dysfunctional and ineffective in achieving its founding goals. Erdogan stressed that international peace and security should not be left to the decisions of just "five privileged countries," reiterating his long-standing assertion that "the world is bigger than five." His remarks were echoed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during the Summit of the Future, reinforcing the need for a more inclusive global governance framework.



Brazilian President Lula da Silva brought attention to the urgency for comprehensive reforms within the UN, stating that the existing UN Charter is inadequate in addressing some of humanity's most critical challenges. He called for a thorough review and revision of the Charter, advocating for changes to the General Assembly's structure, its working methods, and the veto powers that currently exist. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in, declaring that reform is "imperative" for global organizations like the UN, emphasizing that humanity's true success lies not in warfare but in harnessing collective strength to foster global peace.



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the current structure of the Security Council as "outdated and exclusionary," advocating for the inclusion of African nations and others in the council's decision-making processes. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong highlighted that any reforms should prioritize the needs of all countries rather than merely augmenting the power of a select few. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Permanent Representative to the UN, Carolyn Schwalger, also expressed the need for reform within the Security Council, reflecting a widespread consensus among leaders that systemic changes are essential for a more equitable international order.

