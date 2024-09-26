British PM calls for ‘immediate, full, complete’ ceasefire in Gaza at UN Security Council

(MENAFN) British Prime Keir Starmer called for an "immediate, full and complete" cease-fire in the Gaza Strip during a UN Security Council open debate on peace and security, highlighting the extreme civilian suffering in the region. He urged the council to pursue solutions that can break the ongoing cycles of violence, asserting that "the region is on the brink." Starmer specifically emphasized the need for a cease-fire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, advocating for a political framework that enables Israeli and Lebanese civilians to safely return to their homes.



Since early Monday, Israel has conducted intense airstrikes on Lebanon, resulting in nearly 610 casualties and over 2,000 injuries, according to Lebanese health authorities. Starmer insisted that true security can only be achieved through diplomacy, asserting that there is "no military solution" to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and the region. The hostilities have escalated following Hamas's attack on October 7, with more than 41,400 casualties reported in Gaza, predominantly among women and children.



Starmer reiterated the urgency for the council to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, coupled with the release of all hostages. He proposed that a credible political path is essential for establishing a viable Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel, emphasizing that this approach is the only way to ensure justice and security for both parties. He described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "beyond belief" and called on Israel to comply with international humanitarian law by allowing access to aid.



He further urged Israel to open more crossings for vital aid and create a safe environment for humanitarian organizations to operate. Starmer stressed the need for accountability regarding violations of the UN Charter and called for a recommitment to the principles the council upholds.

