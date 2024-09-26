Oil prices drop over 2 percent as concerns over supply disruptions in Libya ease

(MENAFN) Oil prices fell by more than 2 percent on Wednesday, as concerns over supply disruptions in Libya eased and worries about weak demand in China persisted, despite the recent announcement of an economic stimulus package by the country. futures dropped by USD1.71, or 2.27 percent, settling at USD73.46 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by USD1.87, or 2.61 percent, closing at USD69.69 per barrel, according to news reports.



The Libyan House of Representatives and the High Council of State reached an agreement to resolve the dispute over the leadership of the Central Bank of Libya and the distribution of oil revenues, which had been limiting the country’s oil production and exports. This resolution helped alleviate concerns about supply disruptions from the region. Additionally, the trajectory of a hurricane threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast shifted toward Florida, sparing oil-producing areas near Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi from potential damage.



Meanwhile, despite a series of monetary support measures announced by the People's Bank of China in its largest stimulus package since the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts remain cautious. They pointed to the need for more financial support to revive economic activity in China, the world’s largest crude oil importer. Oil prices had risen by about 1.7 percent on Tuesday, September 24, following the announcement of the economic stimulus package in China.



Moreover, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil inventories in the United States fell more than expected, decreasing by 4.5 million barrels to reach 413 million barrels for the week ending September 20. This decline was larger than analysts' expectations, which had anticipated a decrease of 1.4 million barrels. Inventories of gasoline and distillates also declined, while rising tensions between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia further supported oil prices, increasing concerns about the potential for a broader conflict in the region.

MENAFN26092024000045015839ID1108717177