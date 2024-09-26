Solar Farm Market To Targets $261 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solar Analysis: The Future of Utility-Scale Energy

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global solar farm market size was valued at $61.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $261.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027.Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.5%. The growth of the Asia-Pacific solar PV farm market is driven by increase in government initiatives, such as Akshay Urja, which involves electrification of rural areas.Download Sample PDF:Europe is anticipated to reach a CAGR of 21.1%. The U.S. and Mexico collectively accounted for around 91.2% solar farm market share in 2019, with the former constituting around 49.8% share.The distributed generation segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the solar farm market forecast period.The key players operating in the global solar farm industry report are Trina Solar, Sharp Corporation, TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd., First Solar, Inc., BrightSource Energy, Inc., Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd., and JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.The commercial segment is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% in the near future.The growth of the global solar farm market growth is driven by adoption of renewable electricity generation methods along with focus on carbon emission reduction.Such tax incentive programs are expected to encourage commercial as well as industrial end users to install solar farms, thereby contributing toward the growth of the global market.Rise in concern from governments across the globe on increased global warming issues is expected to augment the demand for solar farms.Governments across different countries are offering new rebate and incentive schemes on installation of solar farms.Enquiry Before Buying:On the basis of type, the market is divided into utility-scale, distributed generation, microgrids, and others. The utility-scale segment was the highest contributor in the market. The power generated is bought to utility consumers by power purchase agreement (PPA) or often the farm can be owned by the utility.Utility businesses can then distribute the power to business or residential clients that are related to their utility grid. Surge in investments in grid expansion and integration of technologies such as UV storage are expected to drive the growth of the solar farm industry.Rise in construction activities around the world and increase in urbanization have led to shortage of electricity supply.The use of solar energy by commercial buildings such as offices, malls, and airports help reduce the load on traditional fossil fuel power plants and further decreases the carbon footprint.Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Solar Farm IndustryThe outbreak of COVID-19 has led to shortage of manpower in solar industry and loss of components & gadgets. It is expected that social distancing will be followed for a couple of months, and public transport, particularly trains and buses will take time to resume their operations. This has led to disruption of supply chain of solar industry, due to the lockdown implemented by the governments.Sun-based farms are ideal for creating sun-powered energy, which, in turn, aid in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Solar farms require ample space, and the cost of constructing is considerably high.Buy This Report (284 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):The number of solar farms across the world is anticipated to grow, which acts as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Airport Solar Power MarketSolar Street Lighting MarketSolar Control Window Films MarketSolar Photovoltaic Glass MarketConcentrated Solar Power MarketSolar Panel MarketSolar Energy MarketSolar Panel Cleaning MarketSolar Encapsulation MarketSolar Farm MarketSolar Pump MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.