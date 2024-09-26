RG Kar Case: Contradictions In Statements Of Forensic Surgeon, Autopsy Assistant

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) Contradictory statements were made by the forensic surgeon and an autopsy assistant, both of whom were part of the team that conducted a post-mortem on the body of R.G. Kar rape-murder victim, during their interrogation by the CBI, said sources here on Thursday.

The two were questioned on Wednesday by the CBI team here. The contradictions have made the suspicions of the investigating officials stronger regarding gross lapses in the drafting of the autopsy report and how the procedure was conducted.

Sources said the forensic surgeon and the autopsy assistant were questioned together for a prolonged period during which the contradictions in their statements were marked by the investigating officials.

The contradictions were even more blatant in their statements on the nature of the wounds they noticed on the body of the victim at the time of the autopsy.

At the same time, sources added, the nature of wounds mentioned in the post-mortem report did not tally with the pictures taken by a batchmate of the victim just before the post-mortem, which have already been procured by the investigating officials.

Sources said the photographs taken on the mobile phone of the victim's batchmate have already been forwarded to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) for further examination.

The investigating officials believe that the report from CSFL, which is awaited, is expected to reveal further clues relating to the macabre tragedy.

Already the CBI sleuths have identified procedural lapses in the drafting of the post-mortem report and the process of conducting the autopsy.

First, the amateurish language used in the post-mortem report, which lacks mentions and descriptions in technical and proper medical terms, is the prime reason for suspicion.

Secondly, the post-mortem was conducted after sunset which is against the general protocol.

Finally, the entire autopsy process was completed within 70 minutes, which the investigating officials felt was an unusually short period considering the seriousness of the matter.