US Presidential Polls 2024: Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris 'She Understands What It Takes To Build....'

Barack Obama, the former US president and Party leader, on Thursday, while endorsing the Democratic nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris for the US presidential 2024, said that she proposed"commonsense ideas to keep our growing and working for all of us".

Barack posted on social X,“Today Kamala Harris proposed commonsense ideas to keep our economy growing and working for all of us. She grew up middle class, and she understan s what it takes to build an economy that lowers costs, creates jobs, and puts American workers and families first.”



In the same post, Obama suggested that Kamala Harris has the vision, strength, and compassion to lead America forward. Urging US citizens to vote for the Democratic nominee, Obama said,“Make your voice heard-make a plan to vote early, vote by mail, or head to the polls.”

In a show of support for Kamala Harris in her 11th-hour bid at the Democratic National Convention, Barack Obama urged people to“fight for an America we can believe in” and get out to vote. The first Black American ever elected to the White House acknowledged the scale of the fight facing the Democratic candidate and her running mate, Tim Walz, to win the White House in the country's next presidential polls, scheduled for November.

Issuing a warning, he said,“This will be a tight race in a divided country; a country where too many Americans are still struggling,” reported Al Jazeera. Alleging that the Republican candidate Donald Trump observes power as nothing more than a means to his own ends, Barack Obama said,“We do not need four more years of bluster, bumbling and chaos." He asserted that America is ready for a new chapter and a new story through new President Kamala Harris.