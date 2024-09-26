Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Emergency' Can Be Released Only If..

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Board of Certification (CBFC) informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it would issue a certificate for Kangana Ranaut's film“Emergency” if specific cuts, as recommended by its revising committee, are made.

PTI reported that the film, initially scheduled for release on September 6, has faced delays due to ongoing disputes with the CBFC.

Ranaut, who directed, co-produced, and stars as former Prime Indira Gandhi, accused the CBFC of stalling certification to postpone the release. The film has drawn criticism from Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, which allege it misrepresents historical facts and the Sikh community.

On Thursday, the bench asked the CBFC if it has "good news" for the movie.

CBFC's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud told the court that the board's revising committee has taken its decision.

"The committee has suggested some cuts before certificate can be issued and movie can be released," he said.

Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee Entertainment, requested additional time to decide on the proposed cuts for the film "Emergency." The bench subsequently scheduled the next hearing for September 30.

Zee Entertainment's plea claimed that the CBFC had already approved the certificate for the film but had not issued it. Last week, the company alleged that the delay was politically motivated, especially with upcoming elections in Haryana. The bench raised questions about why the ruling party would act against Kangana Ranaut, who is a BJP MP.

The biographical drama has stirred controversy, with Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objecting to its portrayal of the community and alleged inaccuracies in historical facts.

Last week, Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla criticized the CBFC for its inaction regarding the film's certification. The High Court emphasized that the censor board cannot remain indecisive, as this would infringe on freedom of speech and expression. The court directed the CBFC to reach a decision by September 25.

(With inputs from PTI)