'Structural Concerns' Cast Shadow Over Kanpur’S Green Park Ahead Of India-Bangladesh Test

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 26 (IANS) A day before India and Bangladesh are set to face off in the second Test, 'structural concerns' have arisen at Green Park Stadium, forcing officials to limit ticket sales for one of the stands.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has deemed the Balcony C stand "unsafe to hold a full-capacity crowd", putting a damper on preparations for the match.

Government engineers, after a thorough inspection on Thursday, concluded that the Balcony C stand may not be able to withstand the weight of its 4,800-person capacity.

Following a six-hour review of the structure, the PWD advised the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) to reduce the number of tickets sold for the stand. As a result, only 1700 tickets will be made available for the section.

The engineers' concerns have added a layer of complexity to hosting the Test, with the UPCA and PWD working closely to ensure fans' safety. A meeting between both parties confirmed that the stand could not handle the full weight of spectators, making it necessary to restrict ticket sales.

"PWD first inspected the ground on Tuesday and they complained about the ceiling and also the iron barrier that is placed there. Today, with the final conclusion, they haven't passed the stand, citing it as unsafe for spectators. However, with discussion, we are convinced that we will shorten the seat capacity and 2,000 seats will go on sale," Venue director Sanjay Kapoor told IANS.

The total seat capacity now remains 26, 007 with Balcony C spaces vacant.

Green Park Stadium, owned by the Uttar Pradesh government's sports department, has not seen much international cricket in recent years. The newly-built Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has emerged as the state's premier venue for cricket, with superior facilities and infrastructure.

The UPCA has increasingly shifted its focus to the Ekana Stadium, leaving Green Park with fewer opportunities to host high-profile matches.

In addition, floodlights at Green Park has also been flagged as a potential issue. The last time India played at the venue, against New Zealand, the final session of Day 5 was marred by poor visibility, allowing the visiting team's last-wicket pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel to salvage a dramatic draw.

With repairs underway and a reduced crowd expected, the spotlight remains on whether the historic venue can ensure a smooth and safe experience for fans during the India-Bangladesh Test, starting Friday.