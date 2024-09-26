First-Ever \'Sustainability Hour\' Launched At 10Th IHW Summit In Dubai, Mobilizing Global Leaders Towards Urgent Climate Action

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – September 26th, 2024: Global leaders, sustainability advocates, and innovators gathered in Dubai for the launch of the first-ever 'Sustainability Hour' at the 10th Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Summit, marking a decisive step in accelerating global action on climate change and sustainable development. The event was a significant moment in the global sustainability agenda, closely aligned with the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) call for localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



In his keynote address, Chief Guest Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Former Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, India, delivered a powerful message, reflecting on his experience of leading India\'s successful battle against polio:\"When I first envisioned a Polio-Free India, we faced 50-60% of the world's polio cases. That journey taught us that with collective effort, even the most challenging goals can be achieved. Today, the same level of determination is required to tackle climate change and sustainability challenges.\"He stressed the importance of green social responsibility, highlighting the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the interdependence of human health and environmental well-being:\"COVID has shown us that personal health and planetary health are deeply interconnected. It's not just up to governments; each of us must embrace sustainability in our daily lives through initiatives like Fit India, Eat Right, and Yoga.\"



The guest of honour for the event, Ms. Amruta Fadnavis, banker, singer, and social activist, echoed these sentiments, stressing the urgency of collective climate action, asserted,“Sustainability is woven into our cultural ethos of simple living and great thinking. We must realign our ambitions with sustainable practices. Excessive ambition, unchecked, harms not only our environment but our health. We must embrace moderation and work towards clean air, healthy food, and sanitation as basic rights for all.\"



The Sustainability Hour, envisioned by the IHW Council, was launched as a global movement aimed at embedding sustainability into every aspect of governance and daily life. The event also aligned with the UNGA's theme of localizing SDGs, calling for action at grassroots levels to address the climate crisis.



Mr. Kamal Narayan, CEO of IHW Council, called the initiative a global rallying point for change: \"This is not just another event; this is the beginning of a global movement. The Sustainability Hour is our call to action. Inspired by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-the world as one family-we must unite and act now to make sustainability a global norm, not just an aspiration. The future of our planet depends on our actions today, and we must rise to the challenge for the sake of future generations.\"



The gathering, hosted in Dubai-a city recognized for its bold sustainability initiatives and host of COP28-reinforced the UAE's leadership in the global sustainability movement. Dubai's ambitious targets, such as sourcing 75% of its energy from clean sources by 2050, made it an ideal venue for this landmark event.



As part of the launch, the IHW Global Leaders Awards celebrated individuals and organizations making extraordinary contributions to sustainability. WhileDr. Lalit Bhasin, Managing Partner of Bhasin and Co., received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in ESG and Climate Laws, Mr Bhatnagar, Director of External Affairs and Partnerships at Reckitt, was honoured with the Global SDG Leader Award for his initiatives in women and child health. Furthermore, Dr. Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director of Paras Health, was awarded the Global Health Leader Award for his initiatives improving healthcare access in underserved regions of India. In the category of Global Corporate Responsibility for Environmental Stewardship Award, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd received the recognition for becoming plastic neutral and water positive, with CEO Angelo George promoting 100% recyclable PET plastics and the \"Bottles for Change\" initiative Sim, Founder of the World Toilet Organization, was honoured with the Global Sustainability Leader Award for his transformative work in sanitation, positively impacting millions worldwide Sinha, Project Director of DIISHA, received the Global SDG Leader Award for promoting green mobility. Micro Labs Limited was recognized with the Global Sustainability Leader Award for Social Impact, setting benchmarks in corporate responsibility within healthcare Mishra, Founder of Trust Legal Advocates & Consultants, received the Global Sustainability Advocacy Award for his work in environmental and healthcare law. For his contributions to wildlife conservation and sustainability, Mohammad Khalid Sayeed Pasha, Asia Regional Coordinator for IUCN, was awarded the Global SDG Leader Award.



