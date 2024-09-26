Kuwait Oil Prices Up To USD 76.32 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 11 cents reaching USD 76.32 per barrel on Wednesday compared to USD 76.21 pb on Tuesday, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. At the global markets, fell USD 1.71 to settle at USD 73.46 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate fell USD 1.87 to USD 69.69 pb. (end) km

