Lebanese PM Rejects Israeli Occupation's Violation Of Lebanon's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati described Israeli as violating and desecrating of Lebanon's due to its continuous aggression against civilians.

This came in Mikati's speech during an emergency meeting held by the UN Security Council on Wednesday at the request of France to discuss developments in Lebanon after the most intense Israeli bombing campaign since October on Lebanon.

Mikati said that the Israeli occupation was spreading terror and fear among Lebanese citizens, noting that his country has fallen victim to an aggression that could escalate into a wide regional war.

He added that the Israeli occupation has launched aircraft and drones into the skies, killing civilians, including women and children, destroying homes, and forcing families to flee under harsh humanitarian conditions.

Mikati considered that this situation was not new to his country, adding that Lebanon has gone through long periods of tensions and attacks that threatened its stability and the safety of its citizens.

The Prime Minister called for the Security Council to take immediate and decisive action to end the suffering of the Lebanese people and pave the way for diplomatic solutions.

He expressed hope that he would return to Lebanon with a strong commitment from the international community to halt the aggression and respect Lebanon's sovereignty.

On his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called, during the meeting, on all parties to stop the killing and destruction, and to de-escalate the tension.

He pointed out that diplomatic efforts have intensified to achieve a temporary ceasefire that would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and pave the way for peace, stressing the United Nations' full support for these efforts. (end)

