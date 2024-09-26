Qatar's Envoy To Lebanon Attends Meeting Of French Presidential Envoy And Quintet Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Lebanon H E Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani took part in the meeting of French President's Special Envoy to Lebanon H E Jean-Yves Le Drian and Ambassadors of the Quintet Committee on Lebanon. The meeting, called for by French Ambassador to Lebanon H E Herve Magro at the Pine Palace, discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the ongoing war in the south, in addition to the issue of the presidential vacuum.