NEW DOCUMENTARY 'MY LIFE WITH ASPERGER's' TO SCREEN AT CINEMA DIVERSE LGBTQ FILM FESTIVAL THIS SATURDAY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) My Life with Asperger's, an inspiring doc about self-acceptance & resilience, will screen at the Cinema Diverse LGBTQ+ Fest 9/28/24, at 2:15 PM.

- George SteevesPALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Life with Asperger's, an inspiring new documentary about self-acceptance and resilience, will screen as an official selection at the Cinema Diverse LGBTQ + Film Festival this Saturday, September 28th, at 2:15 PM. The screening will be held at Cinema Diverse, 2300 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, California 92262.The film follows George Steeves, a queer man living with Asperger's Syndrome, as he turns his challenges into artistic triumph. Known for being a nine-time American Idol reject, George transforms his experiences into the acclaimed one-person show Magic 8-Ball: My Life with Asperger's. Directed by former Motown backup singers Penni Wilson and Crystal Wilson Blackmon, George's journey from bullied outsider to award-winning performer is a moving testament to self-validation and creativity. His story resonates with audiences, culminating in his defiant on-stage declaration:“I don't need to be validated by American Idol. I validate me!”Over five years, the documentary captures George's transformation through candid interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and live performances, offering viewers an intimate look into the life of someone embracing their uniqueness despite adversity.Screening Information:Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024Time: 2:15 PMLocation: Cinema Diverse, 2300 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, California 92262For more information or press inquiries, contact Matthew Martinez at ....About Cinema Diverse:Cinema Diverse is Palm Springs' premier LGBTQ+ Film Festival, showcasing diverse voices and stories from the LGBTQ+ community.About George Steeves:George Steeves is the creator and star of Magic 8-Ball: My Life with Asperger's, a performance that has earned acclaim for its heartfelt portrayal of living with Asperger's Syndrome.

Matthew Martinez

High Roads PR

+1 818-862-0654

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.