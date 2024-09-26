Company Announcement No 17 Extraordinary General Meeting 26Th September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extraordinary General Meeting 26th September 2024 Idavang A/S CVR 30 95 61 43

The agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of

Election of chairman for the annual meeting of shareholdersAppointment of ESGAOB

The decision of annual meeting of shareholders (all unanimous)

In favor of electing Mr. Michael Henriksen the chairman for the annual meetings of shareholders of Idavang A/S.In favor of the decision to elect Pricewaterhouse as the ESG auditor of Idavang A/S' consolidated and stand-alone financial statements.

Tofthøj

Michael Henriksen, Chairman of the Meeting

Company announcement no 17 Extraordinary General Meeting