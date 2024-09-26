Company Announcement No 17 Extraordinary General Meeting 26Th September 2024
Date
9/26/2024 2:46:26 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extraordinary General Meeting 26th September 2024 Idavang A/S CVR 30 95 61 43
The agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
Election of chairman for the annual meeting of shareholders
Appointment of ESG Auditor
AOB
The decision of annual meeting of shareholders (all unanimous)
In favor of electing Mr. Michael Henriksen the chairman for the annual meetings of shareholders of Idavang A/S.
In favor of the decision to elect Pricewaterhouse as the ESG auditor of Idavang A/S' consolidated and stand-alone financial statements.
Tofthøj
Michael Henriksen, Chairman of the Meeting
Attachment
Company announcement no 17 Extraordinary General Meeting
MENAFN26092024004107003653ID1108717040
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.