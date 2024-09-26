عربي


Company Announcement No 17 Extraordinary General Meeting 26Th September 2024


9/26/2024 2:46:26 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extraordinary General Meeting 26th September 2024 Idavang A/S CVR 30 95 61 43

The agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

  • Election of chairman for the annual meeting of shareholders
  • Appointment of ESG Auditor
  • AOB

    The decision of annual meeting of shareholders (all unanimous)

  • In favor of electing Mr. Michael Henriksen the chairman for the annual meetings of shareholders of Idavang A/S.
  • In favor of the decision to elect Pricewaterhouse as the ESG auditor of Idavang A/S' consolidated and stand-alone financial statements.

    Tofthøj

    Michael Henriksen, Chairman of the Meeting

    Attachment

    • Company announcement no 17 Extraordinary General Meeting

    MENAFN26092024004107003653ID1108717040


    • GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

