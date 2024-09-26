Amir's Speech A Call For Peace

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The CEO of Qatar Corporation (QMC) H E Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani has praised the speech of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said that the speech came at a critical time, reflecting a tragic reality suffered by the Palestinian and Lebanese people, and expressing a comprehensive Qatari vision towards achieving regional and international peace.

Sheikh Abdulaziz explained that H H the Amir drew the world's attention to the Arab issues, most notably the situations in Palestine and Lebanon, pointing to Qatar's commitment to defending the rights of oppressed peoples and opposing any form of aggression.

H H the Amir also made a call to enhance international cooperation to face current challenges, whether economic or political, with a focus on the need to respect the sovereignty of states and work together to achieve security and stability.

Sheikh Abdulaziz noted that His Highness's message is a beacon of hope, calling on the world to emerge from the darkness of aggression and wars towards a brighter future, where peace is the ultimate choice.

