Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack In Mali
Date
9/26/2024 2:30:57 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar voiced its strong condemnation of the attack that occurred in Bamako, the capital of the Republic of Mali, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's position rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to families of the victims, and to the government and people of Mali, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
MENAFN26092024000063011010ID1108717029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.