عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Meets Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister

Prime Minister Meets Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister


9/26/2024 2:30:57 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance them, in addition to the latest developments in Lebanon and ways to de-escalate, as well as several topics of joint interest.

MENAFN26092024000063011010ID1108717028


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search