'Amir's UN Speech Highlighted Feelings Of Those Who Love Justice'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cabinet commended yesterday the historic speech delivered by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the opening session of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York.

His Highness' speech focused on the Palestinian cause and the ongoing aggression and brutal war to which the Palestinian people are being subjected, amid deliberate international inaction and Israeli insistence on forcing a fait accompli on the Palestinians and the world.

The Cabinet affirmed that, with his clear, strong and honest words, H H the Amir expressed the feelings of millions of Arabs, Muslims and people around the world who value justice and peace by holding the international community responsible for the consequences of the current situation that the Palestinian people are undergoing - subjected to a systematic destructive war that has extended to Lebanon, and His Highness' affirmation that the key to security is just peace, as well as his call to stop the aggression on Gaza and the war on Lebanon.

H H the Amir also stressed that Qatar will continue to make efforts with the partners until a permanent ceasefire is reached, prisoners and detainees are released, and the path of a just solution is taken in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, emphasising that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts until the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights, foremost of which is their independent state with East Jerusalem (Al Quds) as its capital on the 1967 borders.

The Cabinet highlighted the emphasis H H the Amir put on the constants of Qatar's policy and its positions on Arab issues and global challenges as well as H H the Amir's call for dialogue to overcome the crises in Yemen, Syria, the Sudan and Libya. The Cabinet also affirmed that H H Amir emphasised Qatar's continued work with its international partners and the UN to consolidate the pillars of peace, security, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law at all levels and to address global challenges in order to achieve a better future for all.

The Cabinet also acknowledged the outcomes of the official visit of H H the Amir to Canada on September 17 and 18.

The Cabinet affirmed that the constructive discussions held between H H the Amir and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have moved the relations between the two countries to a new stage and strengthened their common aspiration to advance them and develop their bilateral cooperation in various fields for the benefit of their friendly peoples, especially in light of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in development cooperation and the framework agreement for international cooperation in education and development, which were signed on the sidelines of His Highness' visit.

The Cabinet gave approval of a draft law on combating doping in sports, and its referral to the Shura Council.

The draft aims to implement and activate the provisions of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport by establishing a comprehensive legislative system to combat doping in sports in the country.

It also gave approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry amending some provisions of the Minister of Economy and Commerce No. 311 of 2018, regarding selling at reduced prices.

The Cabinet reviewed the memorandum of the Shura Council's General Secretariat on the council's request regarding developing tourism economy and studying possible ways that would lead to its development and advancement, and took the appropriate decision in its regard.

It gave approval of Qatar Tourism's membership in both the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA).