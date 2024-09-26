Haryana Polls: MP CM To Address Rallies In Yadav-OBC Dominated Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav will be campaigning for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Haryana on Thursday.

In his day-long campaign schedule, CM Yadav will address public rallies in three Assembly seats -- Charkhi Dadri, Bhivani and Bawani Khera.

First, two of these three Assembly seats -- Charkhi Dadri and Bhivani -- fall under the Mahendragarh-Bhivani Lok Sabha constituency where there is a sizable population of the Yadav community.

This particular area of Haryana, which also falls under the (expanded) National Capital Region (NCR), is known for its strong bonding and mutual support within the Yadav community.

Bawani Khera -- the Assembly seat reserved for the Schedule Case (SC) candidate -- falls under the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar district has a sizable OBC and Dalit voters and therefore, both BJP and Congress have deployed multiple leaders to seek their support in the election.

Besides addressing public rallies, CM Yadav will also meet the BJP workers to review the party's preparations for the Assembly elections, according to details shared by the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP.

The election in Haraya will be held on October 5 for the 90-member Assembly. The results will be declared on October 8.

High voltage campaign has been going in poll-bound states -- Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Gohana of Haryana launched a blistering attack on the Congress saying if it comes to power in Haryana even by mistake, stability and development will be at stake because of its "infighting" and this will ruin the state.

The current Haryana Legislative Assembly will end its tenure on November 3, 2024. In the 2019 elections, BJP won 40 seats and formed a coalition with JJP, which had won 10 seats, while Congress won 31 seats. BJP and JJP broke their alliance, but the BJP remained safe in government. This year, BJP, Congress, JJP, and AAP parties will contest against each other.