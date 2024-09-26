Shahed Drone Attack On Kyiv: Falling Debris Sparks Fire In Residential Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Falling fragments of enemy strike drones have caused a fire in a residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Due to the aerial attack of strike drones on Kyiv, a fire broke out on the first floor of a five-story residential building in the Pecherskyi district," the post said.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in turn, said : "Emergency services were called to the Pecherskyi district. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out on the first floor of a residential building due to falling debris."

The military administration clarified several minutes later: "According to preliminary information, a gas pipe was depressurized due to a Russian drone attack. Kyivgas [workers] urgently arrived at the scene."

The military administration later added that about 20 cars had been damaged. Debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten. Reports of casualties are being clarified.

Photo: Getty Images