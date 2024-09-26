Indonesian President Condemns Israeli Airstrikes In Lebanon, Calls For Urgent Global Response
JAKARTA, Sept 26 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, yesterday, strongly condemned recent Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, that have claimed hundreds of lives and called for an immediate global response, to halt the Zionist military operations.
“Indonesia vehemently condemns Israel's attacks on Lebanon, and we urge all countries and the UN (United Nations) to respond quickly to prevent further casualties,” Widodo said.
He added that, Indonesia is committed to supporting world peace and protecting its citizens abroad, who are in dangerous situations.
The Indonesian government is currently preparing to evacuate its citizens from the conflict zone in Lebanon.– NNN-ANTARA
