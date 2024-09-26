(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 26th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 25th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 20,975 Lowest price per share (pence): 673.00 Highest price per share (pence): 694.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 688.1600

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,197,199 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,197,199 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 688.1600 20,975 673.00 694.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 25 September 2024 08:05:39 83 691.00 XLON 00300305575TRLO1 25 September 2024 08:05:39 28 687.00 XLON 00300305574TRLO1 25 September 2024 09:31:43 120 692.00 XLON 00300366607TRLO1 25 September 2024 09:41:35 113 692.00 XLON 00300374468TRLO1 25 September 2024 09:49:52 39 694.00 XLON 00300381791TRLO1 25 September 2024 10:23:23 118 692.00 XLON 00300417267TRLO1 25 September 2024 11:07:36 15,000 690.00 XLON 00300447382TRLO1 25 September 2024 11:32:44 68 690.00 XLON 00300448143TRLO1 25 September 2024 11:32:44 49 690.00 XLON 00300448144TRLO1 25 September 2024 11:32:44 51 690.00 XLON 00300448145TRLO1 25 September 2024 11:41:26 66 690.00 XLON 00300448662TRLO1 25 September 2024 11:41:26 51 690.00 XLON 00300448663TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:13:37 340 691.00 XLON 00300451710TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:13:37 105 691.00 XLON 00300451711TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:13:37 462 688.00 XLON 00300451712TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:41:31 11 686.00 XLON 00300452169TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:41:31 220 686.00 XLON 00300452170TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:41:31 59 686.00 XLON 00300452171TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:41:31 57 686.00 XLON 00300452172TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:41:31 95 686.00 XLON 00300452173TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:41:31 20 686.00 XLON 00300452174TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:41:31 115 686.00 XLON 00300452175TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:41:37 267 683.00 XLON 00300452177TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:42:11 42 683.00 XLON 00300452190TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:42:11 41 683.00 XLON 00300452191TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:42:11 257 683.00 XLON 00300452192TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:42:11 146 683.00 XLON 00300452193TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:57:25 365 681.00 XLON 00300452656TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:57:25 121 681.00 XLON 00300452657TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:57:25 121 681.00 XLON 00300452658TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:57:25 29 681.00 XLON 00300452659TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:57:25 550 681.00 XLON 00300452660TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:57:25 29 681.00 XLON 00300452661TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:59:17 103 681.00 XLON 00300452701TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:59:20 102 681.00 XLON 00300452704TRLO1 25 September 2024 13:59:51 358 681.00 XLON 00300452710TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:00:37 29 678.00 XLON 00300452728TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:03:57 113 677.00 XLON 00300452816TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:12:17 94 677.00 XLON 00300452996TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:13:57 26 677.00 XLON 00300453062TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:14:06 94 677.00 XLON 00300453070TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:14:06 26 677.00 XLON 00300453071TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:14:06 284 677.00 XLON 00300453072TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:30:09 142 677.00 XLON 00300453398TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:30:09 154 677.00 XLON 00300453399TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:30:44 96 677.00 XLON 00300453435TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:47:44 72 676.00 XLON 00300454020TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:47:44 30 676.00 XLON 00300454021TRLO1 25 September 2024 14:47:54 14 673.00 XLON 00300454025TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970