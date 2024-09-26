Kuwait Amir Representative Meets In New York With US Pres. Biden
Date
9/26/2024 2:16:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met with US President Joe Biden during a reception on the sideline of the 79th session of UN General Assembly in New York.
The reception, honoring heads of delegations taking part in the UNGA, was held in American Museum of Natural History (AMNH).
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir to President Joe Biden, reiterating during the occasion the historic stance of the US towards the state of Kuwait and its people.
The meeting between the two reflected the strong and historic nature of relations linking the State of Kuwait and the United States.
His Highness Amir Representative wished President Biden and the American people more progress and development during the meeting. (end)
gta
MENAFN26092024000071011013ID1108716976
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.