Kuwait FM Participates In GCC-Benelux Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al-Yahya attended the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Benelux Union -- comprising of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York.

The meeting focused on the relations between the countries, cooperation, and coordination between the GCC and the Benelux Union, exploring ways to enhance ties in political, economic, and sectors.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to shared principles, objectives, and the strategic partnership between the two groups.

The meeting addressed recent regional and international developments, along with the current situation in the broader region, and both parties emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to address these challenges. (end)

