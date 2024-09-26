Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji In Cash-For-Jobs Money Laundering Case

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Supreme Court on Thursday, September 26, granted bail to former Tamil Nadu for Department V Senthil Balaji. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader faces allegations in connection with a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

