Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji In Cash-For-Jobs Money Laundering Case
Date
9/26/2024 2:00:14 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court on Thursday, September 26, granted bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister for transport Department V Senthil Balaji. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader faces allegations in connection with a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.
