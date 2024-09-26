Crossject Announces Its Eligibility For France’S PEA-PME Investment Scheme

Enables French retail investors to buy securities under preferential tax conditions



Dijon, France Sept 26, 2024 -- Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO®, today confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME, a French scheme which enables retail investors to acquire a portfolio of European securities whilst benefiting from preferential tax conditions.

This framework aims to diversify funding resources available to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and create a new financing tool, thus channeling some savings into the real economy. Tax advantages offered by PEA-PME (Plan d'Épargne en Actions – Petites et Moyennes Entreprises or Share Savings Plan – Small and Mid-sized Businesses) are only available to French residents, even if investments are not limited to French companies.

For companies to be eligible for PEA-PME, their securities must be traded on a regulated market, they must have a market capitalization of less than €1 billion in the current or at least one of the four preceding years; have fewer than 5,000 employees; and an annual turnover not exceeding €1.5 billion, or a balance sheet not exceeding €2 billion.

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; ) is an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. Crossject is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract* with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company's versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency medicines via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company's other products in development include mainly solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.

* Contract no: 75A50122C00031 with the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Research and Development Authority

