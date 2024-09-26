Iraqi Shiite Militia Threatens To Attack U.S. Forces If Assaulted By Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Sept 26 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi Shiite militia, Kata'ib Hezbollah, yesterday, threatened to attack the presence of U.S. forces in Iraq, if Israel assaults Iraq.

Abu Ali al-Askar, security leader of the Iranian-backed Shiite militia, said in a statement that, the Iraqi airspace is witnessing intense activity by the United States and Israel, indicating“the possibility of a Zionist (Israeli) aggression against Iraq.”

“Accordingly, the Kata'ib Hezbollah renews its warning that, its response will not be limited to the Israeli only, but will include the entire U.S. presence in Iraq,” the statement said.

Al-Askar also called on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, to increase the number and scale of their operations, and the level of threat to the Israeli regime.

Earlier in the day, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for multiple drone and missile attacks on Israeli targets,“in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon,” without specifying the affected sites or reporting any casualties.

Since the onset of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple attacks on Israeli and U.S. targets in the region, in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-NINA