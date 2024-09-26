Konark Suryas Odisha Gears Up For Their Highly Anticipated Legends League Cricket Matches In Surat

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Surat, 25th September 2024 – As Konark Suryas Odisha gears up for their highly anticipated Legends League matches in Surat, the players are equally excited to indulge in the city's famed delights. Known as the food capital of Gujarat, Surat promises a gastronomic journey with iconic dishes that the team can't wait to experience.



From the savory Locho and Surti Sev Khamani to the crispy Ponkh Vada and sweet indulgences like Ghari Mithai and Magraj, the players are eager to explore Surat's vibrant food scene.



Team captain Irfan Pathan expressed his excitement, \"Surat is renowned for its hospitality and incredible food. I'm especially looking forward to trying authentic Locho. Exploring local flavors adds to the joy of traveling for cricket. I'm a big fan of Magraj in the sweets department.\"



Adding to the anticipation, Yusuf Pathan said, \"As a cricketer, we travel a lot, but Surat's food has a special reputation. I've have tried Ghari Mithai and Ponkh Vada before, and I can\'t wait to experience the real taste of Surat again, I love both these dishes!\"



Enakshi Priyam, COO of the team, also expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming trip to Surat, \"Surat has an unmatched reputation for its warmth and culinary diversity. As the team embarks on this exciting cricket journey, we are really excited to experience the rich flavors of this beautiful city. The support we receive from every place we visit is incredible, and Surat will be no different. We look forward to a fantastic series of matches and an unforgettable culinary experience.\"



As proud owners of Konark Suryas Odisha, Sanpriya Group is deeply committed to uplifting Odisha's sports culture and making a mark on both national and international platforms. With a strong focus on infrastructure, sports development, and community welfare, Sanpriya Group\'s mission aligns perfectly with the spirit of Legends League Cricket. The group takes pride in supporting a team that not only excels on the field but also embraces the cultural richness of each city it visits.



About Konark Suryas Odisha



Konark Suryas Odisha is a part of the Legends League Cricket, representing the vibrant state of Odisha. With a focus on nurturing local talent and uplifting the sports culture in the region, the team aims to make a lasting impact both on and off the cricket field. Former Indian cricket team member Irfan Pathan will lead Team Konark Suryas Odisha as the captain. Other team members are Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Rajesh Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Praveen Tambe, Diwesh Pathania, K P Appanna & Natraj Behera(Odisha) from India, Ross Taylor from New Zealand, Kevin O' Brian from Ireland, Ben Laughlin from Australia, Richard Levi from South Africa, Navin Stewart and Fidel Edwards from West Indies and Dilshan Munaweera from Srilanka.





About Sanpriya Group



Sanpriya Group is a leading organization committed to the development of Odisha, with a strong focus on infrastructure, sports, and community welfare. Their dedication to fostering a thriving sports culture in Odisha aligns perfectly with the mission of Konark Suryas Odisha and the Legends League Cricket.

