Covenant Logistics Receives U.S. EPA 2024 Smartway Excellence Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award Recipients are Top Environmental Performers and Leaders for Freight Efficiency

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics was honored to be awarded the SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) as a true leader in chain performance and efficiency, confirming they are within the top 1% of freight carriers based on emissions. In their most recent CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility Report), Covenant Logistics highlighted one of their more significant decarbonization investments: a partnership with eAPU (electric auxiliary power unit) provider, DClimate. The eAPU allows professional drivers to maintain interior climate conditions and use most personal electronics without having to idle the engine to provide electricity. Their eAPUs can reduce idling by 2,220 hours annually, saves 1.76 million gallons of fuel per 1,000 trucks, and cut CO2 emissions by 31.68 million pounds per 1,000 trucks. Fleetwide adoption of the eAPU is an important part of Covenant Logistics overall decarbonization strategy.



"We're incredibly proud to receive the SmartWay Excellence Award, as it underscores Covenant's commitment to the reduction of corporate impact on the environment," said Matt McLelland, VP of Sustainability and Innovation at Covenant. "Our partnership with DClimate is just one example of how we are actively working to reduce our environmental footprint and improve the driver experience while at the same time improving operational efficiency. The eAPUs have been a game-changer for our fleet."

Covenant was one of 29 truck carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay's more than 4,000 Partners. This year's awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders and media in attendance.

"For 20 years, the SmartWay Transport Partnership has worked together with stakeholders in the freight industry to find innovative ways to reduce pollution from goods movement," said Joseph Goffman, EPA Assistant Administrator of Air and Radiation. "We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all."









About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. , through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CVLG."

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is an initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment. Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million tons NOX, and 114,000 short tons PM, while saving $52.3 billion in fuel costs and 379 million barrels of oil -- equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 25 million homes.

