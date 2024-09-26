Temple Defaced With Anti-Hindu Graffiti In US

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Less than 10 days after the desecration of a temple in New York, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in California in the US was desecrated with a "Hindus go back" message.

The BAPS Public Affairs said in a post on X that their temple in California's Sacramento was desecrated with anti-Hindu messages.

"Our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate:“Hindus go back!” We stand united against hate with prayers for peace."

The Sacramento said that they were investigating the case and termed it a hate crime

The police in a post on X said, "...investigating a vandalism being classified as a hate crime at the BAPS Hindu Temple in Mather. Detectives and CSI are on scene."

There were reports that the accused had also cut water lines at the property.

On September 16, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was vandalised with hate messages inscribed on the driveway and the sign of the temple outside the gate. The Indian Consulate in New York condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, saying it has raised the matter with the US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against perpetrators of the "heinous act".

"The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable," the Indian Consulate had said in a post on X then. It added that the Consulate was in touch with the community and has raised the matter with the US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act.

The Hindu American Foundation had said that the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security "must investigate" the attack on the temple. The Foundation had raised concerns saying that it was hard to comprehend the absolute cowardice of those who would attack a Hindu temple to air hatred for an elected leader.

In July, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir was vandalised in Canada's Edmonton. Canadian MP Chandra Arya had then voiced deep concern over the escalating incidents of hate-fuelled violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities.